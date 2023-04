Saturday 15th April 2023

Premier League

Aston Villa v Newcastle United 12.30pm BT Sport

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion 15.00pm

Everton v Fulham 15.00pm

Southampton v Crystal Palace 15.00pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth 15.00pm

Wolves v Brentford 15.00pm

Manchester City v Leicester City 17.30pm Sky Sports

Vanarama National League

Barnet v Wrexham 12.45pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG

Isthmian League Premier

Lewes v Haringey Borough 15.00pm

Isthmian League North

New Salamis v Stowmarket 15.00pm Haringey Borough,White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

Spartan South Midlands League Premier

Leighton Town v St Panteleimon 15.00pm

Sunday 16th April 2023

Premier League

West Ham United v Arsenal 14.00pm Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United 16.30pm Sky Sports

Monday 17th April 2023

Premier League

Leeds United v Liverpool 20.00pm Sky Sports

Tuesday 18th April 2023

UEFA Champions League

Quarter Finals Second Leg

Chelsea v Real Madrid 20.00pm BT Sport

Napoli v AC Milan 20.00pm BT Sport

Vanarama National League

Barnet v Solihull Moors 19.45pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG

Wednesday 19th April 2023

UEFA Champions League

Quarter Finals Second Leg

Bayern Munich v Manchester City 20.00pm BT Sport

Inter Milan v Benfica 20.00pm BT Sport