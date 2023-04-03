There was a small fire in a third-floor flat. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a person who was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved cooking.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Fires are more likely to start in the kitchen than any other room in the home.

“This incident is a timely reminder to make sure you never leave cooking unattended. If you do have to leave the room, turn off the heat.”

The Brigade was called at 0258 and the fire was under control by 0325. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Tottenham and Edmonton fire stations attended the scene.

How to prevent cooking firesAvoid leaving cooking unattendedDon’t cook if you are tired, have been drinking alcohol or taking medication that might make you drowsyTake care not to lean over hot hobs and keep tea towels and cloths away from the cooker and hobBe careful to keep the oven, hob, cooker hood and grill clean to avoid a build-up of fat and grease, which could ignite and cause a fireDouble check the cooker and hob are turned off when you’ve finished cookingSupervise children and pets in the kitchen at all times and keep matches and saucepan handles out of reach