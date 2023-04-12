Garden fire – Enfield

Firefighters are issuing a smoking warning after a blaze on Sydney Road in Enfield.

The fire started in the garden of a two storey detached house and damaged the garden fence as well as destroying a small part of the roof of an adjacent house. No injuries are reported.

Fire investigators believe the fire was caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “”We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy properties but also cost you your life.”

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters from Enfield and Edmonton fire stations attended the incident.

The Brigade was called at 1611 and the fire was under control at 1727.

