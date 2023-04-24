The UN peacekeeping forces in Cyprus have begun their training on fire safety ahead of this year’s summer season.

In a post on Twitter the UN in Cyprus said that the peacekeepers have begun preparing for this year’s summer season with training on fire safety management to prevent fires inside the UN buffer zone.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

The buffer zone is a UN-controlled area separating the Turkish occupied areas of Cyprus from the government controlled part of the country.