Barnet Council has announced the redevelopment of Finchley Lido Leisure Centre will take place on its current site, following a consultation process that garnered over 3,000 responses.

While proposals included moving its location, the council listened to the opinions of residents and community groups who favoured keeping it at Great North Leisure Park (GNLP).

Regal London has acquired the lease of GNLP from previous owners LandSec Plc and will work with the council to engage with residents and communities regarding future plans for the site.

The existing Finchley Lido Leisure Centre will continue to operate until the new facility is completed.

Barnet Council Housing and Growth Committee Chair Cllr Ross Houston said:

“We’ve engaged thoroughly with the community and listened to what residents had to say and I’m delighted that the decision has been made to keep the Finchley Lido Leisure Centre where it is.

“We will work closely with residents and Regal London as we take the next steps to deliver a new leisure centre for the site.

“As well as being a place to stay healthy and have fun, the new leisure centre will be environmentally sustainable and contribute to our borough-wide Net Zero carbon targets.

“We know residents have concerns about other leisure elements of the site, and we will be looking at the proposals that come forward from Regal very carefully.”

The consultation period, which took place from December 2022 to February 2023, generated a total of 3,129 responses. Other proposals, including moving the leisure centre to North Finchley Town Centre, were rejected by the Housing and Growth Committee.