FILM OF THE WEEK

GODLAND

The acclaimed Icelandic filmmaker Hlynur Palmason made a huge impact a couple of years ago with his striking A WHITE, WHITE DAY. His latest epic adventure is even more visually stunning and was one of the highlights and a worthy winner of an Honourable Mention in the Best Film Category at last year’s London Film Festival. He sets the action during the 19th century and follows the story of a young Danish priest as he embarks on a long and arduous journey towards the barren wilds of Iceland. Lutheran priest Lucas (Elliott Crosset Hove) is assigned by the Church of Denmark to establish a parish in one of the most remote parts of Iceland and is determined to fulfil his task despite the dangers and lack of communication he encounters along the way…

It is an extraordinary film superbly photographed by Maria Von Hausswolff, whose perfectly framed compositions are inspired by real life photographs from the actual journey. It is a magnificent achievement, a spiritual journey of determination and faith in the most forbidden landscape – the best of its kind since Werner Herzog’s FITZCARRALDO. Crosset Hove gives a magnetic, aethereal performance as the vulnerable protagonist, who puts his life on the line to complete his assignment.

A long, magnificent film by one of the most important filmmakers working in European cinema today, to be experienced on the biggest screen possible!

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE



The popular game from Nintendo received its first big screen treatment back in 1993 with a live action adaptation starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as the brothers. Now this new animated feature is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic who follow the story of Mario (Voice by Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), the Brooklyn plumbers determined to save the city from flooding. But once they descent underground to fix the pipes, they find themselves in a different universe. They encounter many colourful characters including Princess Peach (Anya Taylor Joy), Bowser (Jack Black) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) …

The voice work is great and the beginning in Brooklyn where the Mario Bros advertise their plumbing services is very funny, but once they enter the Mushroom Kingdom and are forced to confront the giant monsters the silly plot loses its momentum.

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS: HONOUR AMONG THIEVES



This epic fantasy is based on Hasbro’s game and follows the story of Edgin (Chris Pine), a charming thief, who along with a group of adventurers sets out to find a lost relic. But their carefully planned heist turns into disaster…

It is an enjoyable movie thanks to Pine’s strong presence and winning chemistry with Michelle Rodriguez as his feisty partner in crime. Hugh Grant has fun, but his nasty villain is not as memorable as that in PADDINGTON 2.

The watchable action sequences are complimented with spectacular visual effects but overall, it curiously lacks tension!

LAW OF TEHRAN



Iranian cinema is associated with strong social realism stories often featuring children. This is a change of direction – a strong nail biting crime thriller which follows the story of a policeman desperate to bring down a notorious drug dealer….

It is superbly directed by Saeed Roustayi, who elicits a luminous performance from Payman Maadi, the leading man from the Oscar winning THE SEPARATION. Roustayi’s energetic direction creates a dangerous world where it is difficult to know whom to trust.

An exciting thriller that also manages to make a strong social comment on a corrupt and unforgiving society.

BLIND WILLOW, SILENT WOMAN



This marks the remarkable directorial debut of Pierre Foldes, a composer and painter, who brings to the screen a beautifully designed animated feature inspired by a series of short stories by Japanese author Haruki Murakami. The action is set in Tokyo, a few days after the 2011 Tohoku’s natural disaster and the story follows the repercussion of the earthquake on the lives of multiple characters…

The narrative is utterly unpredictable and the action could go to any direction especially in the scene when Katagitri, a lonely debt collector returns home to find a two-metre-tall frog offering to help save Tokyo from total destruction. The English dubbing may not be very effective but it is worth seeing just for its striking imagery.

MONTY PYTHON’S LIFE OF BRIAN



The 1979 comedy is back in cinemas just in time for Easter. The film was a huge success at the time of its release thanks to its controversy raised by the church and protests from some religious groups. The story of Brian (Graham Chapman) is told in typical Monty Python fashion in a series of sketches – “He is not the Messiah he is a very naughty boy,” his mother says. All the regulars including Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, John Cleese and Terry Jones, who also directed, play multiple roles – even the supporting cast are dressed in different costumes and appear as different characters.

It is enjoyable in parts but not as funny as it thinks it is or as offensive as the myriad of Bible bashers shouted at the time!

LOUIS ARMSTRONG’S BLACK & BLUES



Sacha Jenkins essential documentary paints a crystal-clear picture of the great jazz musician’s life and career. Louis Armstrong is one of the most influential jazz musicians of all time and his popularity played a major part during the Civil Rights movement. The film boasts some rare archive material featuring the great artist both at home and work and is a must for any jazz lover! (Apple TV+)

Any feedback is welcome: [email protected]