Barnet Council has funded the £56,500 refurbishment of the Fallowfield’s Community Centre in North Finchley, which is due to reopen soon to youth groups and the local community.

The community centre which has not been in use since 2008, is ready to be brought back to life thanks to Community Infrastructure Levy* funding, approved by the Council’s East Area Committee.

The centre was refurbished in partnership with housing association Peabody, improving the community hall and making it better suited to the needs of the local community.

Councillor Geof Cooke, Woodhouse Ward, said: “Fallowfield’s is a place with fantastic facilities for all ages and will help enable opportunities for our children and young people to achieve their best. I am very pleased to see the centre will be back up and running again soon and serving the needs of Barnet’s local community.”

Councillor Anne Hutton, Woodhouse Ward, said: “I welcome the fact that the Community Centre has been refurbished and is now ready to be used for the benefit of residents. I look forward to working with them to establish a committee to run the centre for the benefit of everyone on the estate and beyond.”

Tim Owen, Peabody’s Lead Community Mobilisation Coordinator, said: “We are pleased to be working with Barnet Council to regenerate Fallowfield’s Community Centre and bring it back to being at the heart of the community. We are looking forward to working with local residents in Barnet to design a programme of activities which will engage local people throughout the year.”

Barnet residents will be encouraged to be involved in the decision-making process about how the community centre will be used over the coming two years.