In 2021 Cyprus was one of the countries with the largest percentage of children under three years old (45% compared to 21% in the EU) whose parents assigned at least one hour per week of care to professional child-minders, grandparents, other household members (excluding parents), other relatives, friends or neighbours, according to data released by Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

In the EU, 50% of all children aged less than three years were cared for exclusively by their parents. At national level, the highest shares were recorded in Romania (77%), Czechia (72%) and Bulgaria (68%). In Cyprus this percentage stood at 35%.

On the other hand, in 2021, 36% of children aged less than 3 were in formal childcare or education for at least one hour per week. Among the EU countries, the Netherlands recorded the highest share (74%), followed by Denmark (69%) and Luxembourg (62%). In Cyprus, this percentage stood at 29%.

Finally, less than a quarter (21%) were cared for by professional child-minders, grandparents, other household members (excluding parents), other relatives, friends or neighbors. In the Netherlands and Cyprus (both 45%), followed by Greece (44%), this form of care was prevalent.