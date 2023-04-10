Enfield’s budding artists, creative writers, volunteers and party people are being invited to celebrate the historic occasion of the Coronation of His Majesty The King.

Enfield Council is particularly keen for young people to enter one of our coronation-themed competitions, to create the best portrait of King Charles III or write the most interesting royal-themed short story and be in with a chance of winning a prize.

Portraits by young people aged 10+ can be handed in to any Enfield library or emailed to [email protected], between 8 April and 6 May, to be in with a chance of winning a book voucher. Stories should be emailed to the library service between 14 April and 6 May.

Full details and terms can be found at Enfield Libraries’ coronation page.

https://www.enfield.gov.uk/…/library-events-for-the…

