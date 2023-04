The Life-Bearing Resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was commemorated with appropriate magnificence in the Greek Orthodox Communities of the Midlands.

His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene visited the Communities of Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry, and Birmingham during the Holy Week.

On Holy Saturday morning, he led the Divine Liturgy at the Church of Saint Luke in Erdington, while in the evening, he led the Resurrection Divine Liturgy at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Birmingham.