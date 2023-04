Upon the conclusion of the Earthquake Relief collection, the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain wishes to share the following details to ensure that the communities and devoted members of the Archdiocese are informed about the financial assistance provided to those affected by the recent earthquakes. Some private donations were received and in order to protect the identity of the donor (at the request of some) the names of their private donors are not listed.

Download:

Earthquake fund