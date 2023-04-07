The National Federation of Cypriots in the UK organised a Doxology on April 2nd 2023 in celebration of the National Anniversaries of Greece and Cyprus, 25 March 1821 and 1 April 1955, marking the beginning of the Greek Revolution of 1821 and the Cyprus Anticolonial Struggle of EOKA of 1955-1959. The Doxology commemorated and honoured the heroes of 1821 and 1955 who fought and sacrificed their lives for our freedom in both liberation struggles.

The Doxology was officiated by His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, on behalf of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira. The Main Speaker was H.E. Mr Andreas Kakouris, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus in the UK. The High Commissioner, stressed that the National Days are opportunities for reflection on and awareness of ourselves as well as Cyprus and its great achievements.

The National Days, Mr Kakouris continued, make us aware of our “historical obligation to proceed indivisible and united, exhausting every possibility for freedom from occupation, every possibility for the reunification of our country and our people, on the basis of a just and workable solution; a solution that will end the illegal Turkish occupation; a solution that will be based on international law, on the principles and resolutions of the United Nations on the basis of the agreed framework of a bizonal bicommunal federation and the principles of the European Union; and will create those conditions and circumstances that will allow for lasting peace in our homeland, away from any foreign dependencies and anachronistic guarantees, giving all Cypriots the right to live in a normal state in conditions of security and prosperity where there will be respect for human rights.”

The President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, Mr Christos Karaolis, also gave a short address to the congregation. Mr Karaolis pledged that “We, as diaspora Cypriots, will intensify our efforts; upgrade our advocacy with our elected representatives here in the UK Parliament and call on them to consistently implement international law and human rights. Invasion and occupation are illegal wherever it happens. Whether that is Ukraine or Cyprus. And the international community must not forget that.”

Bishop Iavokos thanked those in attendance and urged the diaspora to continue to learn from the fighters of the Greek Revolution of 1821 and the Cyprus Anticolonial Struggle of 1955-1959 and maintain their spirit of freedom.

The celebration was also attended by representatives of the Cyprus High Commission, Spyros Miltiades, Deputy High Commissioner, Theocharis Onoufriou, Defence Attaché , Odysseas Odysseos, Consul General; Marios Theocharous, Cultural Attaché, the Hellenic Embassy; Iphigenia Kanara, Deputy Head of Mission; Captain Ioannis Papavlachos, Defense Military Naval and Air Attaché; Christos Goulas, Head of Consular Office; Irene Veroni, Deputy Counsellor; Andreas Papaevripides POMAK President; Maria Loi, Head of the Cyprus Educational Mission; Federation Vice Presidents Bambos Charalambous and Michalis Ellinas; Andreas Ioannou, President of St John’s Church Committee; Marios Minaides, President of the Greek Orthodox Communities; Adrian Patsalos, NEPOMAK UK President; Christos Tuton, NEPOMAK Global President; Andreas Karaolis, Federation Executive Secretary, as well as other members and representatives of the Federation’s Secretariat and Member Associations.

The celebration ended with the National Anthem.

After the Doxology and the National Anniversaries, a reception was hosted by the community of St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. The reception gave the High Commissioner and the members of the diplomatic missions of Greece and Cyprus the opportunity to engage with the representatives of the associations and organisations of the diaspora.

