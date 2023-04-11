St Panteleimon must be kicking themselves they picked up a booking inside ten minutes and went down to ten men after 19 minutes and played 15 minutes of the second half with nine men on the field and the last five with an outfield player in goal.

Cockfosters, to their credit, distanced themselves from the histrionics and stayed focused on the job in hand.

The first half was a closely contested affair but, after Guilherme Monti went down claiming he was impeded by Antonio Michael in the 17th minute, which the officials had ruled that he hadn’t been, the hosts seemed to lose their way.

As Matt Thomson lined up to take a corner two minutes later, Aiden Read appeared to be struck by Igor Santos, right in front of the referee, giving him no option but to send the centre-half off.

Despite being down to ten men at such an early stage, the hosts kept the first half even – and actually had the ball in the net in the 29th minute but Dean Morgan was ruled offside.

The game settled down during the early part of the second half as Cockfosters looked to find ways of making their numerical advantage count.

Matt Thomson stepped up and his penalty was too good for Nunes – and Cockfosters were a goal up.

Just four minutes after the goal, Jonathan Moura, despite several prior warnings from the referee, was finally sent to the bench for ten minutes, leaving his side down to nine men.

Cockfosters capitalised immediately as, following another good move down the right side, Ethan Rookard slid home Antonio Michael’s low cross from close range. 2-0 to Cockfosters.Disappointing for St Pantelwimon FC.