On Thursday 20 April a by-election took place in Bullsmoor Ward. The results are as follows:

Christine Bellas, Conservative and Unionist Party: 686 votes

John Dolan, Trade Unionist and Socialist Party: 20 votes

Destiny Karakus, Labour Party: 1,056 votes

Tim Martin, Liberal Democrat Party: 50 votes

Isobel Whittaker, Green Party: 81 votes

Destiny Karakus is duly elected as councillor for Bullsmoor Ward.

The turnout was 25.84 per cent.