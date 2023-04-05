Despite a remarkable comeback from 3-0 down to 3-3 in the 102nd minute, The Bees were eliminated on penalties by Gateshead.

It was a first half to forget for The Bees. It took just two minutes for Barnet to giveaway a penalty which was converted by Campbell.

The Heed rushed into a 3-0 lead before Emmanuel Fernandez pulled one back for Barnet on the cusp of half time.

Laurie Walker was called into action many times throughout the game to deny Gateshead running away with a result.

Danny Collinge and Fernandez both also made excellent blocks in the first half to keep the score at three.

Half time changes saw Nicke Kabamba and Ryan De Havilland come on which set-up and much better second half display from The Bees.

Harry Smith took a nasty knock to the head which saw him come off shortly into the second half.

Barnet got their second goal from the spot as Harry Pritchard smashed his penalty down the middle of The Heed’s net.

When the game looked to have been lost, Harry Pritchard popped up with a 102nd minute equaliser to send the away end into rapture.

The joy was short lived as Barnet were eliminated 4-1 on penalties.

Starting XI: Walker, Fernandez (De Havilland 45’), Potter, Collinge, Okimo, Gorman, Kanu, Pritchard, Wynter, Woods (Kabamba 45’), Smith (Senior 61’)

Unused substitutes: Callan, Powell, Moyo, Beard

Goals: Fernandez 41’, Pritchard 79’, 90+12’