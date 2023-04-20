Cyprus tourism exhibition, returns this year with a new name and aims to become an important travel exhibition for Europe and the region.

Organised by the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents (ACTA), the “TRAVEL EXPO CYPRUS 2023” will take place at the Cyprus State Fair grounds in Nicosia between April 21-23 and as the organisers said in a press conference, it has more to offer this year.

ACTA President Vasilis Stamataris said that the “TRAVEL” exhibition has been upgraded this year and renamed to “TRAVEL EXPO CYPRUS 2023”, in an effort to become regional and attract not only exhibitors from Greece and Cyprus but also from neighbouring countries and Europe.

He urged people to visit the EXPO which, he added, would be interesting and would include some events to present destinations and other products by companies and exhibitors.

He noted that that it will be a much livelier exhibition compared to what has been done until now, adding that the aim is for the exhibition to grow over time and establish its role as a regional exhibition, at the east part of Europe, in which third countries will also be able to attend.

Replying to a question about the expectations for tourism this year, Stamataris said that the first quarter started with quite good results meaning that the coming months will also be promising.

“We are working hard because we see that there is enough demand and we hope that there will be no more incidents in the region,” he pointed out. “We have survived very difficult situations and we want to believe that we now see a very bright future ahead, both for inbound and outbound tourism,” he added.

The exhibition offers information to travellers who want to spend their holidays in Cyprus and abroad, as well as attractive packages from exhibitors including the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the Greek National Tourism Organisation, Travel Agents, Airlines, Hotels, Resorts, regions, islands and municipalities of Greece, international participations, etc.

Deputy Minister of Tourism of Cyprus, Kostas Koumis, and the Ambassador of Greece to Cyprus, Ioannis Papameletiou, will jointly open the exhibition on Friday, April 21, at 17:00 local time.