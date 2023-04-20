Saturday 13 May marks the final match of the 2022-2023 season for the Mighty Mouflons, when they’re set to face visitors Bulgaria in the Rugby Europe Conference 1 South Division. Bulgaria Rugby was promoted from the Conference 2 South Division at the end of last season and has enjoyed 2/2 wins so far. The Mouflons are hungry for a win, having only managed to celebrate one victory out of their three fixtures so far this season. This will be the fifth time the two teams have faced each other, with Cyprus currently going unbeaten against the Bulgarians.

Due to the unconfirmed availability of the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium in Pafos the match is currently scheduled to be played at a KOA training pitch in Nicosia. There is a small chance that the venue might revert to Pafos and fans are urged to keep an eye on the official social media profiles or the website cyprus-rugby.com to stay updated. The link to watch the match via livestream will also be available via the website on match day.

Entry is free to all attendees regardless of the venue and there will be merchandise available to purchase (cash only). Come along for a great afternoon of rugby and support our Mighty Mouflons.

Ela Kypros!