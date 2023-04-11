Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides kicked off the 48th Christodoula march to raise awareness against cancer, vowing that his government will continue to be present in the longest-ever running campaign to ease human suffering on issues associated with cancer, supporting the efforts of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.

The President opened on Sunday the 48th Christodoula march from the Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre in Nicosia, in the presence of the EU Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, Ministers of Transport, Defence and Hearth Deputy Minister for Welfare, the Chief of the National Guard, leaders and representatives of political parties, Mayors and a large number of people. Similar marches were held in all cities of Cyprus.

“Let us all for another year to be generous, let as set an example vis-a-vis our contribution to the upgrade and improvement of the quality of life, relief of any human suffering of our fellow-citizens,” the President said, addressing the event.

He vowed continued government support, along with the efforts of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and Bank of Cyprus “as nor the government, the public sector or the private sector alone can achieve their joint targets.”

“Therefore this collaboration will continue and will be strengthened ever further,” he added.

Under the banner “be there,” the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and Bank of Cyprus are organizing the Christodoula march for the 48th consecutive year which, apart from raising awareness about cancer, also serves as a fundraiser to help the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society keep providing palliative care for free to thousands of cancer patients and their families.