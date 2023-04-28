The President of the Cyprus Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, will participate today in the 8th Delphi Economic Policy Forum. The Forum is taking place in Delphi and will also be attended by the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other Heads of State and Government.

On the sidelines of the events, the President of the Republic will draw the Cypriot student who will travel to the US to watch the Falcon 9-SpaceX launch, while the Prime Minister of Greece will draw the Greek student who will travel to the US for the same purpose.

In the afternoon, President Christodoulides will address the Forum and then attend an open discussion with journalist Nikos Hadjinikolaou on “Cyprus and the European Union, pillars of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean”, as part of the Economic Forum’s proceedings.

Furthermore, in Delphi, the President of the Republic will also participate in an Invest Cyprus event held on the sidelines of the Forum, while he will have a bilateral meeting with the President of Bulgaria, Mr. Rumen Radev, as well as with foreign businessmen.