All the actions of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, are focused on trying to end the impasse and create the circumstances that will allow the resumption of Cyprus talks, for a fair, viable and functioning solution to the Cyprus problem, which will definitely liberate our homeland, creating those conditions that will provide security and prosperity, Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas said on Sunday.

Speaking at the town of Dali, near Nicosia, during the annual commemoration of a local student, Demetris Hamatsos, who lost his life during the 1963-64 intercommunal violence, the Minister of Defence also emphasised that the role and involvement of the European Union, in addition to that of the United Nations, needs to be significant.

He further pointed out that this context does not include unnecessary accusations, brazen claims and assertions or provocative actions, which aim to create new faits accomplis.

Giorgallas further underlined that “the proposed solution for two independent states is not an option for us. On the contrary, it torpedoes any action aimed at resuming negotiations.”

He also said that “Turkey’s overall negative attitude does not diminish our own disposition and determination to continue fighting to achieve our final goal, the solution of the Cyprus problem and the defence of our people’s rights.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.