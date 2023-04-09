Statement by the General Secretary of AKEL, Stefanos Stefanou on the 48th Christodoula March

The National Cancer Strategy should be updated

6 April 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

I would like to express my congratulations for this annual initiative, which reminds us all that the treatment of cancer must be, in realistic and practical terms, a top priority of the state and each and every one of us. For this to become a top priority, there must be a National Strategy in place that should encompass everything that has to do with issue of addressing cancer. That is to say, from prevention, early diagnosis, the provision of effective treatments and access which must be ensured for all, but also for the day after, namely rehabilitation, quality of life and everything that could contribute to these policies through education, research, etc.

That’s precisely why we need to look again at the National Cancer Strategy through this perspective, to update this strategy, strengthen and reinforce it, as well as to complete those elements that need to be boosted so that we can look into the eyes of cancer patients, their relatives and all those who, like Mr. Adamou, are always at the forefront of this struggle and tell them that we are trying and are making our own contribution.

