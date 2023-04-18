Road checks will be intensified this week to prevent traffic collisions, focusing on speeding, police said on Monday.

As stated, the checks, between Monday and Sunday, are part of the cooperation of the Cyprus Police with the European Police Traffic Network ROADPOL.

The Police stress that, during traffic checks, there will be zero tolerance for traffic violations which contribute to fatal and serious road collisions.

They also note that excessive speed is one of the leading causes of road deaths and serious injuries.