High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus in the UK, Andreas Kakouris, attended the Alkionides fundraising walk in picturesque Hampstead Heath, supporting the charity’s “nest”, a home-from-home offering free accommodation and moral support to Cypriot patients sent to London by the government for medical treatment.

Alkionides was formed in Cyprus with the objective to give aid to families and individuals who find themselves in the most desperate of situations.

The charity raises funds with the help of generous sponsors and by organising cultural events and social functions. It prides itself in that all money raised is used to help the patients and their families as administrative costs are kept to an absolute minimum.

Alkionides relies on volunteers who selflessly dedicate their time and effort, with no reward, in order to help families facing severe financial and medical hardship. The charity works in close co-operation with welfare services and acts without delay.

To learn more about how you can help, please visit www.alkionides.org

Donations are always welcome – even the smallest amount makes a difference!