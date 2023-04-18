Cyprus recorded the largest ratio of Ukrainian citizens that were granted temporary protection during February 2023, according to data released by Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

Specifically, Cyprus recorded 1.1 Ukrainian citizens granted temporary protection per thousand people in February, followed by Czechia with 0.9 per thousand people.

In absolute numbers, Germany granted the highest number of temporary protection statuses to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine in February 2023 (25,125). Germany was followed by Poland (24,905) ahead of Czechia (9,775) and Romania (7,920).

Compared with January 2023, the number of decisions granting temporary protection to Ukrainians in February fell in 19 of the 26 EU members with available data. Cyprus is one of the few member states where more people were granted the status in February than in January (1035 in February compared to 935 in January).

The largest decreases were observed in Poland (-3,540 compared with January 2023), followed by Germany (-3,080), Czechia (-2,630) and Romania (-1,035). Meanwhile, Ireland (+540) and Finland (+520) recorded the most significant increases.

As of 28 February 2023, the total number of Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection in the EU countries for which data are available were highest in Germany (1,000,530) and Poland (989,080).

Furthermore, in February 2023, among the countries for which data are available, Germany granted the highest number of temporary protections to Ukrainian children (people under 18 years old), with a total of 7,725 (representing 31% of Ukrainians granted protection in Germany in February 2023), followed by Poland (6,070 or 24%), Romania (2,590 or 33%) and Czechia (2,550 or 26%).

Cyprus granted temporary protection status to 295 children out of a total of 1,035 Ukrainian refugees granted this status in February.