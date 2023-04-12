Aris who have never won the league have taken us by surprise and now lead the table after beating Omonia 3-0 with their goals coming from Bengtsson, Babicka and Brown. It helped Apoel lost at home 2-0 to Apollon whose goals came from Kyriakou and Pittas.
AEK failed to take advantage of Apoel’s defeat losing to Pafos 4-0 goals coming from Abdurahimi a brace and and one each from Tankovic and Kane,
Results and Standings
Cypriot Football League
Championship
Group
Pafos 4 AEK Larnaca 0
Omonia 0 Aris 3
Apoel 0 Apollon 2
League Standings
Aris 63,Apoel 62, AEK Larnaca 58, Pafos 55, Apollon 53, Omonia 45.
Relegation
Group
AEL 0 Anorthosis 2
Nea Salamis 1 Karmiotissa 0
Akritas Chlorakas 1 Doxa 2
Olympiakos 0 Paralimni 0
League Standings
Nea Salamis 45, Anorthosis 43, AEL 39, Doxa 30, Karmiotissa 30, Paralimni 23, Olympiakos 23, Akritas Chlorakas 14.
