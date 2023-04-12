Aris who have never won the league have taken us by surprise and now lead the table after beating Omonia 3-0 with their goals coming from Bengtsson, Babicka and Brown. It helped Apoel lost at home 2-0 to Apollon whose goals came from Kyriakou and Pittas.

AEK failed to take advantage of Apoel’s defeat losing to Pafos 4-0 goals coming from Abdurahimi a brace and and one each from Tankovic and Kane,

Results and Standings

Cypriot Football League

Championship

Group

Pafos 4 AEK Larnaca 0

Omonia 0 Aris 3

Apoel 0 Apollon 2

League Standings

Aris 63,Apoel 62, AEK Larnaca 58, Pafos 55, Apollon 53, Omonia 45.

Relegation

Group

AEL 0 Anorthosis 2

Nea Salamis 1 Karmiotissa 0

Akritas Chlorakas 1 Doxa 2

Olympiakos 0 Paralimni 0

League Standings

Nea Salamis 45, Anorthosis 43, AEL 39, Doxa 30, Karmiotissa 30, Paralimni 23, Olympiakos 23, Akritas Chlorakas 14.