Statement by Christina Nikolaou, Head of Energy and Environment Policy of the C.C. of AKEL

Annul the decision of the previous government to grant state forest land for golf courses

11 April 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The previous government, 10 days before its departure, decided, through summary and non-transparent procedures, to grant forest state land for the development of golf courses to serve specific interests.

AKEL had for years publicly disagreed with the Anastasiades-DISY government’s handlings and machinations for the creation of golf courses or other developments within protected areas or forest land, and had tabled the issue for discussion to the relevant Parliamentary Committees . At the same time, AKEL had and still stress that such developments ought to be subjected to environmental impact assessment studies and cumulative studies so that their true impact on the environment and society can be seen. With actions such as those of the previous government, all EU and national environmental or other legislation is being violated.

The Christodoulides government must annul this decision, because the procedure followed in the direct award of state land is not transparent and does not safeguard the public interest. Otherwise, it should be prepared to suffer the consequences of the violation of the European acquis. Nikos Christodoulides, during the presidential election campaign, had advocated the safeguarding of all obligations arising from the European acquis in relation to the protection of nature and, at the same time, promised a state characterised by transparency, accountability and efficiency. We expect consistency in his election pledges. Now is the time to see whether actions speak louder than words…

