With prices remaining largely the same as in the previous year bookings for countryside accommodation by Cypriots increased during the Easter holiday season, according to data provided to the Cyprus News Agency by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

In particular according to the official data, capacity in agricultural accommodation during this Easter holiday season has reached 70%-80%.

Prices appear to be mostly the same as last year, while in some cases they are lower than prices in the summer and winter holiday seasons.

The Deputy Ministry notes the “there are agrotourism accommodation options for any budget, starting from 60 euro for two people per night.”

Cypriots book Easter holiday accommodation for 3-4 days and the villages in the Troodos mountains are usually in high demand.

During this time, bookings by visitors from abroad appear to be the same as the usual average. Tourists from abroad tend to book agrotourism accommodation for 3-7 days and they choose to book different accommodation in 2 or 3 districts, in order to explore the island.