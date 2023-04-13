A new twist has appeared in the case of the Greek Cup final, according to sportal.gr.

After various reports claimed the final would take place in Cyprus in May, a statement by the Cyprus Police has denied these claims.

In the statement, the police said that after examining all the data and the danger arising from the final, it decided “not to advocate the holding of the match in question in Cyprus.”

“It is noted that the specific decision of the Cyprus Police was taken with the sole aim of maintaining public order and the safety of citizens,” the statement adds.

This statement comes after the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) announced last week that the Greek Cup final is scheduled to take place at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus on May 20.

Questions now remain around whether the final could be potentially held in Australia. The Greek Herald first reported that the EPO had submitted a request to the Australian Football Federation to host the Greek Cup final in Australia this May.

The president of EPO, Takis Baltakos, had sent a formal document to Chris Nikos, his counterpart in Oceania.