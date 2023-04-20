Cypriot athlete Pavlos Kontides topped the Laser Sailors world ranking, as he is back in the top spot after eight months, and for the fourth time in his career.

According to a press release, Kontides’ consecutive successes in the last year brought him to the first place of the world ranking, to which he returns after eight months. This is the fourth time in his career. He climbed to the top spot with 875 points, followed by Croatian Tonci Stipanovic, with 869 points. Stipanovic is on the same training team as Kontides. Britain’s Michael Beckett (852p.) and Eliot Hanson (843p.), are in third and fourth place respectively.

It is noted that, in six races in 2022 and 2023, Kontides won four medals, a fourth and a sixth place, “showing unparalleled stability and consistency” that landed him to the top spot in the world.

The 2017 and 2018 Golden World Champion is currently in Hyeres ahead of the second World Cup of the season, taking place between April 24 and 29.