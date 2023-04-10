Police have charged a man with multiple offences after he collided with two police cars and injured two officers in Fulham.

Tanacha Weekes, 47 (20.08.75) of Crouch Hill, N4 was charged late on Sunday, 9 April with two counts of assault on an emergency worker, one count of attempted grievous bodily harm (on a police officer) and dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 10 April.