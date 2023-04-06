Barnet Council has awarded £15,000 to community groups and individuals staging ‘learn and discover’ events as part of the borough’s status as a feature destination in June’s London Festival of Architecture.

This will be the first time the festival has included an outer London borough and recipients of the fund will offer residents and visitors a variety of free walks, talks and exhibitions to explore Barnet’s public and hidden architectural gems.

Highlights include a behind-the-scenes tour of the award-winning North Finchley artsdepot and a sculpture walk by local artist Becky Lyons working with the National Park City Foundation.

Cllr Sara Conway, Chair of Barnet Council’s Community Leadership and Libraries Committee, said: “We’re delighted that Barnet will be a feature destination at the London Festival of Architecture, as part of a Borough of Fun, connecting and celebrating.

“We’re funding a host of events developed and led by residents for local communities and visitors to celebrate the rich heritage that gives character to our many diverse neighbourhoods.

“Our architecture showcases the many cultures live alongside each other, sharing public spaces, amenities and buildings that together define the borough’s unique character.”

One of the awardees is the StoneGrove Community Trust, which has been running workshops for young people to lead on the design of a 300sqm space outside the OneStonegrove centre in Edgware.

Gus Alston, Stonegrove Community Trust CEO, said: “We are very excited to have been awarded a grant for our 2023 London Festival of Architecture events. We will be running an evening of talks and a week-long exhibition, to share the results of our partnership youth-led design project on the Stonegrove estate.”

The festival will focus on a route that draws people from the residential heart of Edgware via Colindale to Brent Cross, showcasing local history, cultural infrastructure as well as sustainable and inclusive place-based projects that empower communities and give them a voice to help shape their town centres.