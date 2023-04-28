The City of London Police is launching a ‘Walk and Talk’ initiative, as figures show the number of people coming into the Square Mile is now nearing pre-pandemic levels.

The inaugural ‘Walk and Talk’ launch on Thursday 20 April comes as figures from Transport for London show that Thursday is turning out to be a popular day for commuters, visitors and night revellers coming into the City.

New Transport for London (TfL) data for March of this year indicates that use of Liverpool Street station was around 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels for those traveling on a Thursday.

Weekend journeys made in and out of the City via Liverpool Street station are now higher than before the start of the pandemic. Figures show that there has been a 22 per cent increase in the use of the station at weekends, compared to its use before COVID-19.

With more people coming into the Square Mile, the force is inviting women aged 18 or over to join female officers on a ‘Walk and Talk’, to discuss areas in the City where they might feel vulnerable and talk about what can be done to alleviate their concerns.

Commissioner Angela McLaren, said:

“Preventing acts of violence against women and girls is one of our top priorities and we want you to know that we are doing all we can to make you feel safe.

“We know that the City of London is a safe place, but we also understand that there have to be conversations about concerns women have, and what we can do to improve trust in the police.”

Chair of the City of London Police Authority Board James Thomson said:

“This is a great opportunity for the force to build on public confidence and listen to the views of women in the City.

“It is part of our focus on tackling violence against women and girls to ensure that the Square Mile remains the safest business district in the world and also feels safe.

“As well as being the major business district in London with some 500,000 workers and 8,000 residents, the City of London is a major visitor destination with a vibrant night-time economy rivalling the West End.

“Even though crime levels are amongst the lowest in the country, we are not complacent.

“We want to make sure women and girls are safe in the Square Mile, whether at home, online or on the street.”

The ‘Walk and Talk’ event is open to women who live or work in the City and it’s a great opportunity for them to highlight their experiences and discuss ways police can make them feel more secure.

This could be pointing out issues to officers, such as a street they don’t feel safe walking down at night, poor lighting along certain roads, or maybe asking for security cameras to be installed in certain areas.

The front office at Bishopsgate Police Station is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to keep those who live in, work in and visit the City safe and feeling safe. It will also be a haven for anyone who is in danger or feels vulnerable, especially at night.