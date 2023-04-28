On Thursday, 27th April 2023, Christian Orthodox Thyateira Youth hosted its second Dinner and Movie Night at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom at Bayswater. The evening began with a buffet of food and beverages. To the joy of the young people gathered, His Eminence made a surprise visit and addressed the young people gathered, as well as expressed his support for all the Archdiocesan initiatives that cultivate faith and fellowship, most especially among the younger generations.