Celebrations for Nick Paraskeva and George Agrotis’ Under 12 White team who won the 2023 Tottenham Hotspur Football in the Community League. Having started their journey back in November, after playing 19 games they ended the campaign top of the table and were hosted by Tottenham Hotspur at their stunning Stadium for the trophy & winners medals presentation. Upon arrival, the team were taken to the Tottenham Hotspur first team game preparation room where the boys were congratulated by the leagues organisers and presented with their medals and trophies. The boys were then given the full tour of the stadium including the changing rooms, the press room before being led out of the tunnel, just like the professional do it! What a wonderful experience for all involved. After the trophy celebrations that took place by the first team dugouts, coach Nick Paraskeva said: “To tell you that I am proud is an understatement. Every other Wednesday from 5pm-7pm after school, sometimes in the dark, rain and cold, for four months our boys were punctual, motivated and determined to play some of the best football I have ever seen them play and they won the league in style. Their efforts were recognised by everyone in the tournament and their success is well deserved. In their first season of competitive football they have won a trophy.” Photos at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium were taken by Elliesse Kaaouachi. Under 12 White Squad: Roman Paraskeva, Nicolas Sitanari, Christoforo Robinson-Tsioupra, Zacki Loizou, Zain Suleiman, Kernius Vielikenas, Alexander Michael, Adam Christou, Nicholas Kyriakou, Anthony Koukoullis and Aref Mahmoudi.