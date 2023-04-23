Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating a sexual assault on-board a Central line Tube are releasing this CCTV image in connection.

At just before 8pm on 20 February, a man sat next to the victim on the service before sexually assaulting him.

The victim got off the Tube at Leytonstone Underground station and sat on a bench. A short time later the man approached and said, “do you want to play”.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 621 of 20 February.

Alternatively, can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.