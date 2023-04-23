Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire on Cricklewood Broadway in Cricklewood.

The third floor and roof of a building containing a shop and flats was destroyed by fire. One person left the property before firefighters arrived. Another person has self-presented themselves at hospital.

Our 999 Control officers received more than 35 calls about the fire. Road closures in place and people are advised to avoid the area where possible.

The Brigade was called at 1010 and the fire was under control by 1246. Fire engines from West Hampstead, Kentish Town, Finchley and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.