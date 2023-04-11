New Salamis in both their games this week were 2-0 up and allowing the opposition to come back at 2-2 the first was against West Thurrock then at home to Basildon where they were ahead after five minutes with a great individual goal from Derek Asamoah cutting in and firing the ball into the far corner of the net.Then in the 25th minute again Derek Asamoah scored with a shot from outside the box.The reds went in to the break 2-0 up and when they returned to the pitch the strong wind was against them and Basildon were quickly mounting attacks and it eventually paid off for them both goals from long distance one in the 75th Minute and added time from Shane Temple (75′) and Jedd Smith (90′)

Within quick succession of kick off New Salamis found themselves a goal in front against East Thurrock after five minutes thanks to Nathan Mandia who put a tidy finish past Anthony Page in the Rocks goal. The Rocks had a couple of chances themselves but were lacking the final finish to test Rabstein in goal. New Salamis looked threatening, especially down the left hand side, Rocks becoming overloaded. New Salamis were far more dominant than Rocks in this part of the game and it showed when Georgiou scored their second at the near post.

After going into half time two down things didn’t look too promising but it was the Rocks who came out and showed a more dominant display in the second half, a corner fell to Kileba who sadly scruffed his shot and skied it over Rabsteins goal. Kileba then played a brilliant ball down the line and Rocks looked to be in with a chance but the Lino raised his flag for offside. A set piece was crossed in sweetly to Jack McQueen, but his header was straight at Rabstein. Now with the run of play Ayo Odukayo managed to slot past Rabstein from close range and the Rocks were back in it with 7 to play. At the death the young Max Fiddes done amazingly well to calmly tuck away the ball into the net through a defenders legs leaving Rabstein stranded while the Rocks fans celebrated, earning Rocks a hard earned point for their efforts. Steve Butterworth must be happy with the perseverance and determination shown in the second 45.