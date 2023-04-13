Police searching for a missing man from Walthamstow have confirmed that a body has been found.

Sydney Piper, aged 69, was last seen on Chingford Road, E17 at 12.10hrs on Thursday, 23 February.

On Friday, 24 March a body was found in a wooded area near’ The Waterworks Roundabout, The Woodford New Road, E4

A post mortem took place on Thursday, 30 March – DNA comparison has now been completed and it has been confirmed that this is Sydney Piper.

The cause of death awaits, but it is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious at this time.

Mr Piper’s family have been informed