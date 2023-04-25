It was a bright start to the game for Barnet. In the opening three minutes Harry Pritchard and Dale Gorman had efforts at goal which were both blocked by the Maidenhead defence.

There were appeals for a handball inside The Magpies box as Ryan De Havilland’s strike hit the arm of a Maidenhead defender. The appeals were waved away by the referee.

Moments later Emmanuel Fernandez made a tackle which the home fans weren’t happy with. He was only shown a yellow for the challenge.

Sam Beard came close to opening the scoring just before the half hour mark. His strike inside the Maidenhead box went narrowly wide of the post.

Idris Kanu then went for goal from distance but his strike could only land into the hands of Andre Jr.

Fernandez committed another foul just outside The Bees penalty area but the ref let him off with a warning.

Dean Brennan couldn’t afford to keep Fernandez on the pitch having been booked and warned by the ref so Harry Smith came on for the Peterborough United loanee.

Maidenhead had two great chances to open the scoring in the opening minutes of the second half. Sparkes dragged his shot wide from inside the Barnet box and Barratt also missed the target from close range.

The deadlock was broken with twelve minutes left of play. Jordan Cropper found Harry Smith on the edge of the Maidenhead box from the halfway line before Smith scored an unbelievable header into the top corner of the net which left everyone stunned. That was Smith’s 9th goal in 14 appearances for The Bees.

The lead would only last a few minutes as Adams scored for the hosts.

The Bees had to settle with a point. Their final league game of the season will take place on Saturday against Dagenham & Redbridge. A win for the Barnet would secure a home play-off eliminator on Tuesday 2nd May.

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Fernandez (Smith 45′), Potter, Collinge, Okimo, Gorman, Kabamba, Kanu, Pritchard, Beard (Cropper 65′), De Havilland (Armstrong 84′)

Unused Substitutes: Revan, Senior

Goal: Smith 78′