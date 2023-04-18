Barnet Council has launched a new campaign aimed at helping residents to keep their homes healthy and free from damp, mould, and condensation. The council has recognised that dampness is a common problem for residents, which can lead to a range of health hazards, including respiratory problems and asthma.

To help combat this issue, the council is providing residents with a range of advice on how to tackle dampness, mould, and condensation. This includes information on the causes of dampness, tips to prevent it, and guidance on how to treat mould growth.

Alongside this, the council is also investing £2.2million per annum for the next 10 years to address damp and mould issues across the council’s housing stock. The council’s arms length management organisation, Barnet Homes, has already surveyed more than 80% of homes, so that any damp or mould can either be treated immediately or prioritised on the basis of its severity.

Dampness can be caused by a range of factors, such as leaking pipes, missing roof tiles, defective damp proof course, and condensation. Condensation, in particular, is a common issue in poorly heated, insulated, or ventilated homes, especially during colder weather. It can lead to moisture build-up and tiny droplets of water appearing, causing staining, mould growth, and damage to your home, furniture, and clothing. In extreme cases, mould growth can also have severe health consequences.

Residents can follow these tips to minimize the risk of dampness and mould growth in their homes:

Wipe off condensation from windows, walls, and sills every morning

Put lids on pans when boiling foods

Open windows after having a shower to aerate the room

Dry washing outside if possible, if not dry it in the bathroom with the door closed

Close doors to the rest of the house if possible when cooking and after showering

By taking these simple steps, residents can improve their health and prevent further damage to their homes.

Councillor Ross Houston, Chair of Barnet Council’s Housing and Growth Committee, stated, “Keeping your home healthy is essential for a comfortable and safe living environment. We understand that residents face various challenges, and dampness is one of them. We want to provide our residents with the tools and advice they need to tackle these issues effectively.”

To treat mould growth, residents can use a bleach and water solution or mould remover spray to wipe down walls and window frames, shampoo carpets, use good quality fungicidal paint to help prevent mould, and use wallpaper paste containing a fungicide to prevent further mould growth.

If you notice any signs of dampness or mould in your home, it is crucial to tackle the problem as soon as possible to prevent further damage and health hazards.

Barnet Homes residents living in council housing can report damp or mould using Barnet Homes’ online form at barnethomes.org/report-damp. They can also report the issue by emailing healthyh[email protected] External link or calling 020 8080 6587.

Other residents living in social housing (such as housing association homes) should report damp or mould directly to their landlord. Private Sector Housing residents can report unresolved issues to Environmental Health on enviro[email protected] External link or call 0208 359 7995.

Visit the Barnet Council website for more guidance on ‘Keeping your home healthy – damp, mould and condensation advice’ at www.barnet.gov.uk/mouldanddamp External link.