Barnet Council becomes first local authority to launch the InBest benefits calculator

Barnet Council has become the first local authority to launch the InBest benefits calculator, designed to support residents with the rise in cost of living.

The InBest benefits calculator has been integrated into Barnet’s online support application, to make it easier for people who are experiencing financial difficulties to find out what support is available to them.

It includes information on benefits such as Universal Credit, Pensions Credit, Attendance Allowance and Personal Independence Payment, as well as local financial support initiatives including council tax support and the residents support fund.

Barnet Council Leader, Cllr Barry Rawlings said: “The cost-of-living crisis is affecting us all, and we want to ensure Barnet residents know what financial support is available to them and how they can access these services.

“It is very positive to see Barnet is the first local authority to launch this free tool, and we hope to see many other local councils doing the same to help their residents.”

Last year, councillors voted through plans, including over £2million in targeted financial assistance, to help residents tackle the cost-of-living crisis. This formed part of a wider £9million support package to help financially stricken residents with budgeting, accessing eligible benefits, pensions credits and direct financial support.

To find out what financial support is available to help with the cost-of-living visit Barnet Council Benefits CalculatorExternal link