The annual Barnet Civic Awards ceremony, held at Hendon Town Hall last night (April 25), honoured individuals and organisations that make a significant impact through their voluntary work in the local community.

This year awards were given in three categories; ‘Barnet Lifetime Achievement Civic Award’; ‘Barnet Award for Outstanding Service to the Community’ and ‘Barnet Young Citizen of the Year’.

The awards recognised individuals and organisations that have gone above and beyond, whether through fundraising, volunteering, or other forms of service to improve the quality of life in their local community.

The Representative Deputy Lieutenant of Barnet, Mr Martin Russell, read the individual citations submitted for each of the nominees, describing their considerable voluntary contributions to the Borough, before announcing their award.

Hosting the event and presenting the awards, was the Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Alison Moore, who said: “This evening, in a borough where we are fortunate to have so many active and dedicated volunteers, it is a particular pleasure to be able to acknowledge and honour our award winners, many of whom have made a significant contribution over the years and also to celebrate the number of young people involved this year.

“These individuals have demonstrated exceptional commitment, dedication, and selflessness in their work, and their contributions have had a lasting impact on the community.

“However, I would also like to take the opportunity to thank all those who give up their time, week after week, to support others and make Barnet an even better place to live.”