NEPOMAK UK‘s flagship boat party event is back and better than ever before! Join us on Saturday 3rd June for an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and fun. After a long wait since before COVID-19, we are excited to finally bring back this iconic event.

This year’s event is even more special as we are collaborating with Enlightened Evenings, strengthening our ties with the Cypriot community. We are proud to be able to bring together people from all backgrounds to celebrate our shared love for music and culture.

We have lined up two incredible DJs, DJ Rezii and George Michaelides, who will be playing an epic range of Greek and English hits throughout the night. So, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to dance the night away under the stars.

The boat will set off from Temple Pier London WC2R 2PN at 8pm, taking you on a journey through time, showcasing the amazing sights of London. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Early bird tickets are out now, so buy them today to get them at their cheapest!

Come and join us for a night of unforgettable memories, great music, and good company. Book your tickets now, and we will see you on the dance floor!

https://boatparty23.eventbrite.com/