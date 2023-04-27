Are you 16-25 looking for a creative apprenticeship as a Content Creator or Digital Marketer? Want to learn how to run your own business and secure a work placement with a major investment bank like Bank of America?

Join us at Wood Green Library on Thursday, 18 May, for the Next Creatives event, where partners ‘Big Creative’ and ‘We Are Arrival’ will be sharing some work placement and apprenticeship opportunities with top London companies, tips on how to be your own boss, and access to training.

Sign up or share with a young person today 👇

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/opportunities-in-content-digital-and-finance-for-1625-year-olds-tickets-601495417987?aff=ebdsoporgprofile