On Sunday 26th March, Sunday of St John of the Ladder, His Eminence Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided Matins and celebrated the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St Eleftherios Leyton in London.

Also in attendance were Archimandrite Philotheos Mavrakis, Priest-in-Charge of the Parish, Protopresbyter Konstantinos Garivaldinos, Vicar General and Archdeacon George Tsourous.

In his sermon, The Archbishop spoke about the person of St John of the Ladder and his theological work called the Ladder of the Divine Ascend wherein St John describes 30 steps or ‘logous’ on the ladder of spiritual progress towards God, with each step representing a virtue or vice to overcome. His Eminence referred to these steps including renunciation of worldly goods, detachment from material possessions, obedience to a spiritual guide, and the cultivation of virtues such as humility, patience, and love. His Eminence concluded His sermon wishing the congregation a blessed remainder of the Holy and Great Lent.

The joyous day concluded with a meal at the Church Hall.