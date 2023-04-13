On Holy Monday, the 10th April 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain made His first arch-pastoral visit to the Greek Orthodox community of St Anthony the Great in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, accompanied by His Grace Bishop Raphael of Ilion.

Following His arrival, His Eminence Nikitas presided over the Service of the Bridegroom. After the service, He was welcomed by Revd. Oeconomos Andreas Amirhom, Priest-in-charge of the parish, who thanked The Archbishop on behalf of the community for His visit.

The community’s Parish Council then held an evening dinner reception for His Eminence, His Grace, the accompanying clergy and the people of God. His Eminence gave people the opportunity to ask questions concerning the Faith and the ministries of the Archdiocese.

The Archbishop also gave his pastoral advice to support the ministry of the community and took many questions including on mission, today’s society, and the Archdiocese programmes for catechism and youth.