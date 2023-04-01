Police are appealing for help from the public to locate a wanted 20-year-old man, Rayon Newby, who is from east London.

Newby was released from HMP Thameside in error on Friday, 17 March where he was serving a sentence for assault[s], harassment and burglary.

He has links to Tower Hamlets and Ilford.

Newby is a Black man, around 5ft 10ins tall, of heavy build, and a pierced left ear. He speaks with a London accent.

The public are asked not to approach Newby. Anyone who sees him, or knows where he is should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 3195/30Mar.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.