Enquiries remain ongoing to trace two teenagers missing from south London.

Angel Holly and Shanai Bonaparte-Chambers, both aged 14, were last seen in Fir Tree Gardens in Croydon at approximately 15:20hrs on Wednesday, 12 April, with Shanai’s two-year-old sister.

In the early hours of Thursday, 13 April, the two-year-old girl was returned to an address in Croydon; she is safe and well.

Work continues to locate the two missing teenagers.

Shanai has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit. Angel has two nose piercings and was wearing a Superdry jacket when she was last seen.

The pair have links to the Beckenham and Penge areas.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately quoting CAD 4530/12Apr.