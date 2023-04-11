Officers continue to appeal for witnesses to a now fatal collision on the M25 near Heathrow Airport.

A 43-year-old man who was injured in the collision sadly died from his injuries on Friday, 7 April.

The man has been named at Gareth Richards, who was from Bournemouth in Dorset.

Police were called at 23:51hrs on Monday, 27 March to reports of a collision involving two cars and an HGV between Junctions 14 and 15 (Heathrow).

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended the scene.

Mr Richards was the driver of one of the cars involved. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries on Friday, 7 April. His family is aware.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit’s witness line number, 020 8246 9820, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 8594/27Mar.