Officers are appealing to anyone with information about a stabbing at Stratford underground station last night, which left two teenagers in hospital.

We were called at 7.05pm to a platform on the Elizabeth Line, to reports that two people had been stabbed.

Two 16-year-old boys were taken to hospital with serious injuries. They are both in a stable condition, though one has injuries which may be life changing.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and appeal to anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.

Investigating officer Det Con Matthew Aitken said: “This was a brazen attack at a busy station, which left two young boys in hospital.

“At this moment, we do not believe the victims and the offenders were known to each other.

“I urge anyone with information to get in touch with us. Our officers are on patrol in the area and they’ll be there over the coming days and weeks – so please, if you have any concerns, do approach them.”

The offenders were described as two white men. One was wearing red jogging bottoms and the other was wearing a black hooded jacket and dark jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 490 of 11 April.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.